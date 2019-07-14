SPI Chamber to host franchising opportunities seminar

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Have you been thinking about opening a franchise?

Whether you’re interested in opening a restaurant such as El Pollo Loco or a fitness center such as Planet Fitness, an upcoming meeting aims to show future businessmen and women and entrepreneurs the ropes of franchising.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a seminar discussing franchising opportunities at the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce Thursday, July 18, from 9 to 10 a.m.

The free seminar will teach attendees about the benefits of franchise ownership, what to look for before selecting a business franchise and how the SBA can assist in financing franchises.

Additionally, participants will learn availability and eligibility for various franchising options, special franchising incentives for veterans and how people can open their own franchise without quitting their job.

From planting the idea to developing the process and then making it feasible, SBA Economic Development Specialist Reynaldo Vasquez said the goal of the seminar is to help people become better informed about franchising.

“ I think the seminar is very valuable because interested individuals get to not only learn about programs and options available to them,” he said. “They’ll learn financing options with the SBA. They can look at our directory to see those already approved then get it, and they can also talk to the franchise expert to learn the ins and outs of franchising.”

LEARN AND DISCOVER

• How the U.S. Small Business Administration can assist in financing franchises.

• What to look for before choosing a business franchise.

• The benefits in franchise ownership.

• Availability and eligibility for various franchising options.

• How people can open their own franchise without quitting their job.

• Special franchising incentives for veterans.

IF YOU GO

WHAT — U.S. Small Business Administration Franchising Opportunities Seminar

WHEN — Thursday, July 18 from 9 to 10 a.m.

WHERE — South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, 610 Padre Boulevard

COST — Free

For more information, contact Reynaldo Vasquez at Reynaldo.vasquez@sba.gov

ahernandez@valleystar.com