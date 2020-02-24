SPI Banda Fest to be held at Isla Blanca Park Amphitheater

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Fans of banda music will soon be able to listen and dance along to the sounds of several musicians while having a close view of the ocean.

During a press conference held Friday afternoon, Cameron County officials, along with event organizers and sponsors, announced there will be a SPI Banda Fest at the Cameron County Amphitheater and Event Center.

The festival will have performances on Friday, April 10, by Banda El Recodo and Banda Los Recoditos.

Gerardo Ortiz will perform at the amphitheater the following day.

“These are major bands,” Cameron County Commissioner Sofia C. Benavides said. “I’m thankful that they have chosen to come and take advantage of our venue and be able to offer this entertainment to all of the Valley.”

The festival will be held during Semana Santa, or Holy Week.

According to County Venues Director of Marketing and Management Raul N. Garcia, Semana Santa is a busy time of the year for the Island because a lot of people travel from areas such as Mexico to celebrate the holiday.

“I think it’s going to be an excellent two-day show,” Garcia said. “We’ve been having very good feedback on it.”

Ticket prices range from $50 to $250 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/vz5rj55.

“It’s a brand new facility and it has really good views no matter where you sit,” Garcia said. “Every seat is a good seat.”

According to Garcia, SPI Banda Fest is going to be the third concert held at the amphitheater since its opening in October of 2019.

“It’s been very successful,” Garcia said. “We have projected right now about eight concerts that are already in the pipeline, confirmed that will be announced at a later date, but it’s going to be a busy year.”

According to Benavides, the Cameron County Commissioners Court invested about $30 million in Isla Blanca Park’s recent improvements and projects such as its new pavilions, amphitheater, events center, beachfront boardwalk and parking areas.

“We did this because we wanted to make sure that we improved this area for more tourists to come in and see, but along with that comes welcoming all types of entertainment venues that come here,” she said.

Benavides said this is an exciting time for Cameron County.

“We had a tax venue that we passed and with that money we’ve been able to invest money in here. We issued bonds,” Benavides said. “So this is great. I think it’s a great investment and we will be working to make it even better as time goes on.”

