SpaceX Starship blows its top at Boca Chica - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

SpaceX Starship blows its top at Boca Chica

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Videos

11.19.2019: At 3:27 local time MK1 Starship's top popped off during a pressure test. You can see the top shot up almost 500 feet! Cryo fluid engulfed the complex.

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 5:41 pm

SpaceX Starship blows its top at Boca Chica Staff report Brownsville Herald

SpaceX’s Starship MK-1 prototype appears to have suffered a serious failure during testing at the company’s Boca Chica Beach facility Wednesday afternoon.

A livestream of the test shows the top of the Starship shooting off and smoke or gas billowing out of the vehicle at 3:27 p.m.

The video also shows the top of the Spaceship flipping high into the air before crashing to the ground near the test site.

On Facebook, a Port Isabel businessman reported feeling the blast and windows shaking in his office.

“The purpose of today’s test was to pressurize systems to the max, so the outcome was not completely unexpected,” a spokesperson for SpaceX told The Verge. “There were no injuries, nor is this a serious setback.”

Speaking to reporters in September, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated that he hoped for the Starship to reach orbit within half a year.

Despite the obvious damage to the ship, Musk appeared undeterred in a Tweet he wrote Wednesday afternoon, indicating that the company would shift its focus to a more advanced design.

“This had some value as a manufacturing pathfinder, but flight design is quite different,” Musk wrote.

Cameron County previously announced closures to Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 for days throughout this week.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 5:41 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]