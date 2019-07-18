SpaceX: Starhopper fine after fireball - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

SpaceX: Starhopper fine after fireball

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:30 pm

SpaceX: Starhopper fine after fireball STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

The fireball that enveloped SpaceX’s Starhopper immediately following an engine static fire test at the Boca Chica launch site the night of July 16, though spectacular, did not harm the stainless-steel-clad prototype, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Via Twitter late Thursday, Musk said the eruption of flames was due to a post-test fuel leak, though the vehicle suffered no major damage as a result and the company is planning for a hover test next week.

He tweeted that a “big advantage of being made of high strength stainless steel” was that the hopper was “not bothered by a little heat!”

SpaceX had originally hoped to conduct the first hover test up to 65 feet on July 16, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch. This week’s engine test was the third to take place at Boca Chica. The first two tests took place in early April with an earlier version of SpaceX’s Raptor rocket engine.

Posted in on Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]