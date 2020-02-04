SpaceX planning suborbital test launch at Boca Chica - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

SpaceX planning suborbital test launch at Boca Chica

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 8:30 pm

SpaceX planning suborbital test launch at Boca Chica By Steve Clark, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

SpaceX has applied to the Federal Communications Commission for Special Temporary Authority to conduct “Starship suborbital test vehicle communications” during launch, landing and recovery at Boca Chica, according to the application.

The requested period of operation is March 16 through Sept. 16, while the maximum altitude of the Starship test launch would be 20 kilometers, or 12.4 miles, per the application.

Musk said in late December that he hoped the stainless-steel-clad Starship SN1 (formerly Starship Mk3) would fly within two or three months. After the first full-sized prototype, Starship Mk1, was damaged in a failed pressurization test on Nov. 20, SpaceX diverted manpower, parts and equipment from its Cocoa, Fla., Starship build site to Boca Chica to speed development of SN1.

Musk said last month that his ultimate production goal is 100 Starships per year, with 1,000 in service within the next decade. SpaceX is designing Starship to carry humans and cargo to Earth destinations, the moon and Mars, with the goal of sending 1 million people to Mars by 2050.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 8:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]