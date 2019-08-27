SpaceX aims for Starhopper flight this evening - Brownsville Herald: Local News

SpaceX aims for Starhopper flight this evening

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:19 am

SpaceX aims for Starhopper flight this evening By STEVE CLARK Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk cited a faulty connection in Starhopper’s ignition system as the reason for Monday’s last-second abort of a planned 150-meter hop of the test vehicle at the company’s Boca Chica Beach launch/test site.

After weeks of delays while SpaceX worked to secure a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration, the second and final untethered hop of Starhopper appeared to be on track until the flight was scrubbed at T-0 just after 6 p.m.

The company elected not to try again Monday evening, though Musk tweeted that another attempt would be made today.

“Igniters need to be inspected,” he said. “We will try again tomorrow same time.”

Today's test window is between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cameron County authorization for closures of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 from the beach to Oklahoma Avenue from 2 p.m. to midnight are still in force through Wednesday.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from the FAA, prohibiting aircraft operations within four nautical miles of the launch site from ground level up to 8,000 feet above sea level, is also in force from 2 p.m. to midnight today and Wednesday.

The flight, if it happens, will be a follow-up to the test vehicle’s 60-foot hop on July 25. SpaceX had planned for Starhopper to ascend to 200 meters on its second flight, though the amended launch permit issued Aug. 23 by the Federal Aviation Administration specified that the flight not exceed 150 meters (nearly 500 feet) in altitude.

Residents of Boca Chica Village, 1.5 miles west of the launch site, have been advised by the county to evacuate the area before the scheduled hop in the event of an “overpressure event” caused by a malfunction during flight that could cause windows to break.

“At a minimum, you must exit your home or structure and be outside of any building on your property when you hear the police sirens which will be activated at the time of the Space Flight Activity,” according to the hand-delivered alert.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:19 am.

