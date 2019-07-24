SpaceX aborts hover test

SpaceX's Starship hopper test vehicle at Boca Chica Beach fired its Raptor engine shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday but did not lift off as was planned in an aborted first flight.

The company has been preparing for an untethered launch of the vehicle to a height of 65 feet. A SpaceX live-streaming video showed a dramatic eruption of smoke and flame as the engine ignited, followed by a sustained plume of flames from the top of the hopper, but no launch.