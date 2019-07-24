SpaceX aborts hover test - Brownsville Herald: Local News

SpaceX aborts hover test

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:23 pm

SpaceX aborts hover test STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

SpaceX's Starship hopper test vehicle at Boca Chica Beach fired its Raptor engine shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday but did not lift off as was planned in an aborted first flight.

The company has been preparing for an untethered launch of the vehicle to a height of 65 feet. A SpaceX live-streaming video showed a dramatic eruption of smoke and flame as the engine ignited, followed by a sustained plume of flames from the top of the hopper, but no launch.

It's not known if SpaceX will attempt the launch again tonight or if testing will continue tomorrow.

Posted in , on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:23 pm.

