South Padre Island wins environmental award

From cleanups to recycling programs, these cities’ environmental efforts were selected as being the best of the best in their competition categories.

South Padre Island and Harlingen are among the 10 communities in Texas to receive Keep Texas Beautiful’s 2020 Governor’s Community Achievement Award.

For more than 30 years, Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, has awarded this recognition to Texas cities for their effort and dedication with environmental and community improvements.

Each community’s environmental program is judged on achievements in seven areas — environmental education, solid waste management, litter prevention and cleanup, public awareness and outreach, community leadership and coordination, beautification and community improvement and litter law and illegal dumping enforcement.

The 10 winners shared $2 million in prize money.

The amount awarded to each city was based on population size.

The prize money is to be used for landscaping projects along local rights-of-way.

South Padre Island

City of South Padre Island environmental health director Victor Baldovinos said he is very excited for winning the award, but also feels like it’s bittersweet due to the negative impacts the coronavirus is creating right now for everyone all over the world.

“My prayers go out to everyone. It’s a mixed feeling,” he said. “For me, this award is South Padre’s, but we celebrate it with the entire Laguna Madre area because it’s all of us in this together whether we’re trying to help people across during a bridge collapse to helping people get through this time with the coronavirus.”

The city of South Padre Island competed in a population size category that has 3,000 people or less and received first place.

Baldovinos said the Parks and Keep SPI Beautiful committee, as well as SPI environmental health services administrative assistant Angie Cantu, worked very hard and played a large role in helping the city receive the award.

“We used a volunteer committee, which is the Parks and Keep SPI Beautiful Committee, to gather evidence and statistical information for us that we put on the application and it’s not an easy application whatsoever,” Baldovinos said. “They make it so hard because they give you broad questions, but they only give you a limited amount of characters that you can use to write your response.”

The city received $90,000 from the landscape award.

“Receiving the money is good, but it’s not about the money,” Baldovinos said. “For us, it’s about showing how South Padre really cares about its environment and what South Padre has to offer not only to its residents, but also to the visitors. So we’re very conscientious of what we do and how we do it.”

Last year, the city received second place in the contest.

Harlingen

The City of Harlingen competed in a population size category that ranges from 65,001 to 90,000 and received first place in its division.

The city received $270,000 from the landscape award.

According to a press release issued Thursday, the Harlingen City Commission will determine what landscaping project to utilize the funds for at a later date.

“At a time when we are all concerned about changes in our lives caused by the pandemic, it’s so great to get some very good news,” Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell stated in a press release. “Congratulations to the board and staff of Keep Harlingen Beautiful (KHB) and all the great volunteers who have earned this award for citizens of Harlingen.”

In the press release, Boswell states that the task of beautifying the city falls on many, such as the Harlingen Parks and Recreation Department, the Solid Waste Department and the volunteers and staff of the KHB Advisory Board.

“This award recognizes the hard work, determination and commitment to excellence demonstrated by the City of Harlingen,” KHB board president Sgt. Major Ford Kinsley stated in a press release. “KHB is proud to have played a part in achieving this recognition from Keep Texas Beautiful and the Texas Department of Transportation.”

This is the second time Harlingen has received this award within the past five years.

The city was awarded $250,000 in 2015.

The prize money was used to add signature landscaping at the Harlingen Interchange at the crossroads of Interstate 69 and Interstate 2.

ahernandez@valleystar.com