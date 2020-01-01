South Padre Island offering Christmas tree recycling

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Rather than just tossing these festive items in the trash, this coastal city is offering the public an opportunity to recycle them instead.

The City of South Padre Island Environmental Health Services Department is currently collecting and recycling Christmas trees.

Every Saturday between 8 and 11 a.m. now through February 8, the public can drop off their Christmas trees at 2501 Padre Blvd. located next to the police department.

In addition to the drop-off location, Island residents are able to place their trees on the curbside anytime now until February 8.

Ornaments, lights, nails and tree stands must be removed before recycling.

According to Environmental Health Services Department officials, recycled trees will be turned into mulch that can be used in gardens to safeguard plants from winter weather.

“Using mulch during the winter months will help conserve moisture in the soil, provide warmth and protect the roots from freezing,” Environmental Health Director Victor Baldovinos stated in a press release. “Winter mulches are typically applied heavily in the fall and then removed in the spring when the weather warms up.”

Mulch will be available for free on a first-come, first-serve basis Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City of Port Isabel Public Works Department located at 217 West Hickman.

Those picking up mulch must bring their own tools and storage containers to load and transport it.

For more information, contact the Environmental Health Services Department at (956) 761-8123.