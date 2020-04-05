South Padre Island enforces a checkpoint

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Cities in the Laguna Madre area are continuing to enact more safety measures to help hinder the spread of the coronavirus.

The city of South Padre Island began enforcing a checkpoint for motorists on Friday.

In addition to the checkpoint, extra cameras will be utilized to monitor traffic safety and beach activity.

According to a city press release, the additional enforcement was put in place due to increased traffic that has been entering the Island, as well as numerous calls from concerned citizens.

The city’s police department worked with the Texas Department of Transportation, District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to establish the checkpoint, a city press release states.

The Island’s shelter in place order will remain in place until rescinded.

The order will most likely be in place through the end of April, but could extend into May, a city press release states.

“There are many restrictions from the state, county and local governments that will change things on the Island for the next few weeks, but it is in the best interest of safeguarding the community,” a city press release states. “If we do not follow these restrictions, we are only hurting ourselves by possibly infecting or killing yourself, a loved one or a friend, as well as extending these restrictions for possibly months.”

In a city press release, SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty states that the county judge’s shelter in place order is very specific as to what’s considered essential travel and if one decides to travel, it is in their best interest to follow the essential travel orders.

“The intent of the county’s order is to stay home. There have been many inquiries asking if they can do things and if you have to ask, you probably shouldn’t leave the house,” McNulty stated in a city press release. “This is not a time to be looking for loopholes in the orders. The faster we can work together the faster this horrible time will be over.”

According to a city press release, during the city’s order, new reservations or check-ins to non-essential travelers will not be permitted for approximately the next four weeks and could be extended.

“Unfortunately, there are hotels, vacation rental companies and individuals that have encouraged travelers to come to the Island and this is putting our community at risk,” McNulty stated in a city press release. “People spread the virus and everyone should stay home unless absolutely necessary.”

Any hotel or short term rental business that violates the order will be subject to a fine up to $1,000 and/or 180 days in jail, per violation.

“We as a city are very thankful for the operators of hotels and vacation rentals that are following the essential travel orders, as the sacrifice is great, but without it, the risks of a COVID-19 spread are much greater,” McNulty stated in a city press release.

Visitors that chose to return to their permanent residence will not be penalized for traveling home, a city press release states.

Anyone found violating the city’s shelter in place order will be subject to a fine up to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail, per violation.

