Soldier with Brownsville ties killed in Afghanistan - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Soldier with Brownsville ties killed in Afghanistan

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 9:51 am

Soldier with Brownsville ties killed in Afghanistan By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A solider with ties to Brownsville is one of two killed in Afghanistan over the weekend.

Spc. Miguel A. Villalon, 21, a Brownsville native and whose father lives in Brownsville, and Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin, of New Port News, Va. were killed Saturday when their vehicile was struck by and IED or improvised explosive devices in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan.

According to a U.S. Department of Defense press release, the soldiers were conducting operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission. The incident is under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

According to officials, both soldiers were on their first combat deployments.

Posted in on Monday, January 13, 2020 9:51 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]