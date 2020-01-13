Soldier with Brownsville ties killed in Afghanistan

A solider with ties to Brownsville is one of two killed in Afghanistan over the weekend.

Spc. Miguel A. Villalon, 21, a Brownsville native and whose father lives in Brownsville, and Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin, of New Port News, Va. were killed Saturday when their vehicile was struck by and IED or improvised explosive devices in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan.

According to a U.S. Department of Defense press release, the soldiers were conducting operations as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission. The incident is under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

According to officials, both soldiers were on their first combat deployments.