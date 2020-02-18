So long, ill humor: Second annual event helps kick off Chari Days - Brownsville Herald: Local News

So long, ill humor: Second annual event helps kick off Chari Days

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:30 pm

So long, ill humor: Second annual event helps kick off Chari Days BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

The second annual “Entire del Mal Humor” (Good Riddance to Bad Humor) party takes place Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cobbleheads, 3154 Central Blvd.

The free event features free food and margaritas until they last and “lots of mariachi music,” says event founder and host, Brownsville Navigation District Commissioner Ralph Cowen. The official “Entire del Mal Humor” ceremony takes place on the deck at Cobble eads at 8 p.m. sharp.

The ceremony involves attendees jotting down what’s bugging them on slips of paper, stuffing them into a piñata, floating the piñata to the middle of the Resaca and then igniting it remotely.

“We burn that thing,” Cowen said. “It’s so everybody can let go and have a good time.”

The Beard Posse helps put on the event, he said, noting that it was extremely well attended last year.

“We had wall-to-wall people,” Cowen said. “Everybody was having a blast.”

It was so successful, in fact, that it happens again this year, he said, adding that he plans to buy margaritas for the first 150 people who show up.

“Everybody had such a good time last year, and everybody was in such a much better mood for Chari Days,” he said.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:30 pm.

