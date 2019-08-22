Smarter Choices: Program serves up nutrition tips for community

A free food and nutrition education program where people learn to make healthy choices is offered on Thursdays at the Ringgold Civic Pavilion.

The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program was founded in 1969 and since then has addressed critical societal concerns by influencing nutrition and physical activity behaviors of low-income families.

During the classes, attendees learned how to cook more meals and snacks at home, eat more fruits and vegetables, be more active with their family, reach or stay at a healthy weight, save money on groceries, control portion size, have more energy and keep food safe.

As of right now, two more sessions are available for registration but the program may be continued throughout the year.

“This is great because this is to prevent a lot of diseases in the community,” Nutrition Educator Assistant Laura Dorado said. “It is for free and we are giving the participants resistance bands, thermometers and they are also learning about food safety.”

Dorado works with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and said she is really happy the City of Brownsville is trying to educate residents to make healthier choices, especially children who still can’t decide what to eat or not to eat.

“Sometimes parents buy their child a happy meal and give them a tablet but they have to learn to make healthier choices for them. Teach them how to eat to have all their nutrients,” Dorado said. “We need to promote this program more. This is for free and we have a lot of incentives.”

At the event participants are given resistance bands, measuring cups, thermometers, pamphlets that say how to eat and the right portions, among many other things.

To register for the class or to learn more about the program, call Dorado at (956) 545-4135. The next class is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

Attendees for the next two sessions will learn tips for offering children healthy choices from each food group, how to deal with picky eaters and letting them play a role in meals and a summary of all the summer sessions.

“People are really engaged in the classes and we really need to teach our community to be healthy,” Dorado said.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com