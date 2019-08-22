Smarter Choices: Program serves up nutrition tips for community - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Smarter Choices: Program serves up nutrition tips for community

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:15 pm

Smarter Choices: Program serves up nutrition tips for community By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A free food and nutrition education program where people learn to make healthy choices is offered on Thursdays at the Ringgold Civic Pavilion.

The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program was founded in 1969 and since then has addressed critical societal concerns by influencing nutrition and physical activity behaviors of low-income families.

During the classes, attendees learned how to cook more meals and snacks at home, eat more fruits and vegetables, be more active with their family, reach or stay at a healthy weight, save money on groceries, control portion size, have more energy and keep food safe.

As of right now, two more sessions are available for registration but the program may be continued throughout the year.

“This is great because this is to prevent a lot of diseases in the community,” Nutrition Educator Assistant Laura Dorado said. “It is for free and we are giving the participants resistance bands, thermometers and they are also learning about food safety.”

Dorado works with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and said she is really happy the City of Brownsville is trying to educate residents to make healthier choices, especially children who still can’t decide what to eat or not to eat.

“Sometimes parents buy their child a happy meal and give them a tablet but they have to learn to make healthier choices for them. Teach them how to eat to have all their nutrients,” Dorado said. “We need to promote this program more. This is for free and we have a lot of incentives.”

At the event participants are given resistance bands, measuring cups, thermometers, pamphlets that say how to eat and the right portions, among many other things.

To register for the class or to learn more about the program, call Dorado at (956) 545-4135. The next class is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

Attendees for the next two sessions will learn tips for offering children healthy choices from each food group, how to deal with picky eaters and letting them play a role in meals and a summary of all the summer sessions.

“People are really engaged in the classes and we really need to teach our community to be healthy,” Dorado said.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:15 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]