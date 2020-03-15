Sister Norma Pimentel receives Circle of Love Excellence Award

More than 300 people attended the fundraiser by The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Saint Luke Saturday at the International Bank of Commerce where Sister Norma Pimentel received the Circle of Love Excellence Award for her heartfelt work with immigrant and refugee families.

Sister Norma Pimentel is the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley and in 2015 was recognized by Pope Francis personally for her work with immigrants.

Recognitions and awards Sister Pimentel has received include the Lawtaree Medal by the University of Notre Dame, the Martin Luther King Jr. Keep the Dream Alive award, RGV Citizen of the Year, McAllen Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year Award and many more.

Anna B. Lerma, vice president for the Court Saint Luke, said Sister Pimentel has worked with the most vulnerable in the region. She said Sister Pimentel was instrumental in quickly organizing community resources in 2014, establishing the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen.

“Her work with the migrant community is remembered to when she was the director of what was once known as Casa Oscar Romero in San Benito,” Lerma said to the audience. “Her work didn’t stop there as the Sisters of Missionaries of Jesus have been very active in Matamoros.”

Sister Pimentel’s alma matter, Loyola University, recognizes her as one of the nation’s strongest champions of immigrants. She was born in Brownsville as the daughter of Mexican immigrants and has received several recognitions for her work.

“For me, especially being from Brownsville, it has a very special place in my heart because I love Brownsville and this is who I am, this is the city that saw me grow up,” Sister Pimentel said.

“I am one with Brownsville because all these ladies are beautiful ladies that are a part of who I am. We grew up together and I am very happy that we can come together in joining in such a beautiful response to humanity and I am glad that they’re so supportive because it just gives me strength to continue to do what I am doing.”

During her acceptance speech, Sister Pimentel said it is never the wrong thing to help somebody else. She also talked about her experiences helping immigrants and said they have to be helped not because they’re migrants but because they’re humans.

“When I get recognized for the work I do it is a bittersweet feeling because it brings into awareness the thousands and thousands of people, because of their pain and suffering, that I have seen and I have been present with, but at the same time it also highlights the thousands of people who come together and respond with a generous heart,” she said.

President of Court Saint Luke, Nellie Garcia, said Sister Pimentel is an inspiration for everyone. She said she remembers Bishop Flores referring to her as a living sign of Christ and that she is known as Pope Francis Favorite Nun.

“Earlier I described the circle of love national projects with the seven points of services toward community and church,” Garcia said. “I can tell you without a doubt that Sister Norma exemplifies not only the seven points but all the sub-sections outlined in each point as they relate to family, life, charity, spirituality and humanitarian services to all in need.”

