Showcasing Adelita: 2020 Charro Days poster unveiled

The Charro Days Fiesta Inc., unveiled its 2020 official poster which features an adelita wearing a traditional blue dress from Zacatecas, Mexico Tuesday at their headquarters.

Don Breeden, who designed the poster, said the adelita is an icon of women who fought in the Mexican Revolution. This is his 21st anniversary as the artist for the posters.

“[Adelita] became synonymous with the term ‘soldadera’ the vital force that fought against the Mexican government and the women were warriors of Mexico and not only that, because I think it is really important too, it represents any woman who fights and struggles for their rights,” he said to the audience minutes before the unveiling.

Breeden said he remembers being a young boy growing up in Brownsville and how his parents would take him to the Jacob Brown Auditorium to dance with the ‘Adelitas.’ He said he remembers Charro Days being very special and how his parents and grandparents would dress up with traditional costumes from Mexico.

“It made me think ‘I got to come up with something’, so I reached out to my friend Miguel Roberts, a photographer with The Herald… and he sent me a fantastic photo of this little girl dressed as ‘La Adelita’ … and I said ‘We’re on to something’ but let’s do a young woman because I studied the history of La Adelita … so I chose that to be the theme for this year’s poster.”

The model of the poster is Claudia Henry Roberts, a Brownsville native and an active member of the community. She said she is very proud of her Mexican roots and that Charro Days has always been an important part of her life.

“I feel honored and thankful, I like to celebrate Charro Days because I’m Latina and my mom is Mexican and I’m very proud of my Mexican roots,” she said. “I love the Mexican culture and I’ve always been involved in this festivity since I was a little girl. It is one of my family’s tradition.”

Charro Days President Lulu Lieck said this is the 83rd anniversary of the festivity and she hopes it continues many more years so future generations continue to embrace their roots. The events will kick off on Feb. 22 with “Baile del Sol.”

“Me personally, I’m American but I’m also Latina and I am very proud to be president of Charro Days this year and being able to represent and showcase the beautiful dresses that Mexico has,” she said. “Here, in Brownsville, it is one of the biggest events we have and even the kids are out of school and it is a time to enjoy everything and embrace our roots.”

For a full list of events, visit charrodaysfiesta.com.

