Showcase Venue: Lopez barbershop chorus to perform at TMEA convention

UPBEAT!, the Lopez Early College High School national champion mixed barbershop chorus, will perform at the 100th annual Texas Music Educators Association Convention in February, performing a 25-minute showcase concert in Bridge Hall of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio.

Last year, the Lopez group took home the national championship trophy at the Barbershop Harmony Society’s high school nationals at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

In May, the group submitted recordings for consideration to perform at the 2020 TMEA convention, and in August was accepted in the showcase category.

Jason Whitney, the head choir director at Lopez, said this will be the first time a high school barbershop group has performed at the TMEA convention, although a college-aged group performed several years ago.

The group got its start about three years ago when a few members of the Varsity Choir started singing an A capella warm up before practice. Gradually, interest in barbershop singing grew and the group took shape. In the beginning Whitney had no background in barbershop but researched the genre as interest arose and conducted auditions to form the group.

He said barbershop singing is generally regarded as the “black belt” of A capella singing, which means without instrumental accompaniment. Barbershop is built around a lead melody voice surrounded by three harmonizing voices: bass, which lays down the foundation, tenor, which harmonizes above the melody, and baritone, which fills in around the other voices and is the hardest part.

UPBEAT! has eight male and 10 female members, including Frida Cantu, who has been in vocal music since her freshman year, was a founding member of the barbershop group and sings baritone in many arrangements. In Nashville she sang baritone in two of the three songs the group performed.

She said she didn’t know what barbershop was until sophomore year, “and I was like this is so much fun, and I fell in love with it.”

Cantu plans to attend either Texas State University or the University of Texas at Austin and major in theater. She has been accepted at both schools and also wants to continue singing barbershop. In that regard, she’s looking forward to auditioning for an all-women’s group that sings in the Austin-San Marcos area.

She said the attractive thing about barbershop singing is being able to create “one blended sound, one voice. … You have to be almost a family.”

Whitney and assistant choir director Megan Pitcock expressed admiration and amazement at how group members are able to balance academic and extracurricular activities. Many are members of other vocal and instrumental groups including the marching band.

“They work really hard, they’re super dedicated. A lot of them are at the top of their class,” Pitcock said. With all of the hours spent practicing, “they prioritize their time. They find ways to make it work. It’s why kids in fine arts excel.”

