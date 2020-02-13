Show Time: Los Fresnos Rodeo opens today

The Los Fresnos Rodeo invites the community to its 31st anniversary celebration which will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday where food, music, games, three rodeo performances and more events will be available to enjoy.

The celebration will kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a Loop Rawlins Wild West Show. The same day there will also be banana derby, a concert and more activities.

“We got all sorts of activities,” Larry Cantu, a rodeo director, said. “I urge you to get here early. We got a lot of parking but if everybody comes in at the same time it’s going to get congested. So, if you wait just 20 to 30 minutes before you’re going to be a little late.”

Cantu said there will be international cowboys and national finalists who will entertain attendees. The rodeo celebration will continue Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

“They just need to come down here. It is a family-fun event and there’s a lot of things going on and let me tell you — you won’t be disappointed because there’s a lot of action from start to finish,” Cantu said. “We pride ourselves in having a very good production of putting the rodeo on, we like to keep things moving and entertain you the whole time.”

Also during the weekend celebration, there will be local band concert series, Joe Nichols Live in concert, judging of rabbits, the Heart of America Carnival, Pro Rodeo Performances and more.

“It’s a great time, there’s plenty of food, lots to drink, you just bring out the whole family, it is a good time,” Cantu said.

Cantu said it is important to continue the cowboy tradition and that the Los Fresnos Rodeo received a national award for most improved arena.

“It’s a tradition that they say was started here in Texas, the first rodeo, but it is a way of life that promotes the traditional cowboy, you know, working in a ranch, working with cattle and this and that so it is a really neat thing. They’re competing against each other but they’re always rooting for the other guy and that’s one thing that I really like about this sport,” he said.

“They’re really good down-to-earth group of young men and women. It’s competition but they work with each other, really friendly and really nice people and they do this all over the country.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lfrodeo.com.

