Show Time: Los Fresnos Rodeo opens today - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Show Time: Los Fresnos Rodeo opens today

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:00 pm

Show Time: Los Fresnos Rodeo opens today By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Los Fresnos Rodeo invites the community to its 31st anniversary celebration which will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday where food, music, games, three rodeo performances and more events will be available to enjoy.

The celebration will kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a Loop Rawlins Wild West Show. The same day there will also be banana derby, a concert and more activities.

“We got all sorts of activities,” Larry Cantu, a rodeo director, said. “I urge you to get here early. We got a lot of parking but if everybody comes in at the same time it’s going to get congested. So, if you wait just 20 to 30 minutes before you’re going to be a little late.”

Cantu said there will be international cowboys and national finalists who will entertain attendees. The rodeo celebration will continue Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

“They just need to come down here. It is a family-fun event and there’s a lot of things going on and let me tell you — you won’t be disappointed because there’s a lot of action from start to finish,” Cantu said. “We pride ourselves in having a very good production of putting the rodeo on, we like to keep things moving and entertain you the whole time.”

Also during the weekend celebration, there will be local band concert series, Joe Nichols Live in concert, judging of rabbits, the Heart of America Carnival, Pro Rodeo Performances and more.

“It’s a great time, there’s plenty of food, lots to drink, you just bring out the whole family, it is a good time,” Cantu said.

Cantu said it is important to continue the cowboy tradition and that the Los Fresnos Rodeo received a national award for most improved arena.

“It’s a tradition that they say was started here in Texas, the first rodeo, but it is a way of life that promotes the traditional cowboy, you know, working in a ranch, working with cattle and this and that so it is a really neat thing. They’re competing against each other but they’re always rooting for the other guy and that’s one thing that I really like about this sport,” he said.

“They’re really good down-to-earth group of young men and women. It’s competition but they work with each other, really friendly and really nice people and they do this all over the country.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lfrodeo.com.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com.

Posted in on Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]