Sheriff: Autopsies determine shooting was a murder-suicide

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a welfare concern deputies responded to Thursday has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Authorities say 73-year-old Lindolfo Meza Sanchez shot and killed 41-year-old Bertha Bermudez before dying by suicide.

"Investigators learned Sanchez had been in a relationship with Bermudez for about four years and the couple had been living together for eleven months," the news release states. "A history check on the property and parties involved didn't show any history of family violence. After the residence was processed, no signs of forced entry or burglary were found."

Deputies responded to the residence in the 5400 block of Mountain View Drive in rural Edinburg at about 2:39 p.m. Thursday where a concerned family member provided entry, according to the news release.

Autopsies revealed Bermudez died from a gunshot wound to the head and Sanchez also died from a gunshot wound to the head.

"A handgun was found close to Sanchez's body," the news release states.