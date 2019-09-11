Sheriff: 270 animals rescued from shelter; 2 face cruelty charges

LOS FRESNOS — Two men remained in custody Tuesday afternoon facing animal cruelty charges after Cameron County authorities found 270 dogs and one cat inside a warehouse acting as an animal shelter.

Mark Anthony Trevino, 29, and Stephen Clark Woodington, 55, were arrested Monday night and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a Class A misdemeanor, authorities said.

Bond was set at $20,000.

If convicted, the suspects face up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $4,000.

The shelter, located at 35848 Bingley Road in Los Fresnos, went by the name “All Accounted for Rescue.”

According to Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio, Trevino appeared to be in charge of the shelter, and Woodington was the owner.

Authorities responded to a call Monday night from neighbors who reported animal cruelty, Lucio said.

“They informed us that the animals were barking really loud, and when we arrived we realized that the animals were suffering malnutrition and were crowded in old cages with feces and urine,” Lucio said.

Along with the Sheriff’s Department, Brownsville and Port Isabel Animal Control, Los Fresnos Fire Department and Precinct 4 constables responded to the scene.

According to Lucio, the animals were moved to different shelters in Cameron County including Brownsville and Port Isabel.

Cameron County Public Health is requesting donations of cleaning supplies, dog kennels, towels, rags and newspapers.

Donations may be dropped off at the Cameron County San Benito Annex located at 1390 W. Expressway 83 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, the Cameron County Animal Shelter will be closed until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing, and according to Lucio, more charges could be filed against Trevino and Woodington.