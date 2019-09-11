Sheriff: 270 animals rescued from shelter; 2 face cruelty charges - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Sheriff: 270 animals rescued from shelter; 2 face cruelty charges

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:31 am

Sheriff: 270 animals rescued from shelter; 2 face cruelty charges By Elsa Cavazos, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

LOS FRESNOS — Two men remained in custody Tuesday afternoon facing animal cruelty charges after Cameron County authorities found 270 dogs and one cat inside a warehouse acting as an animal shelter.

Mark Anthony Trevino, 29, and Stephen Clark Woodington, 55, were arrested Monday night and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a Class A misdemeanor, authorities said.

Bond was set at $20,000.

If convicted, the suspects face up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $4,000.

The shelter, located at 35848 Bingley Road in Los Fresnos, went by the name “All Accounted for Rescue.”

According to Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio, Trevino appeared to be in charge of the shelter, and Woodington was the owner.

Authorities responded to a call Monday night from neighbors who reported animal cruelty, Lucio said.

“They informed us that the animals were barking really loud, and when we arrived we realized that the animals were suffering malnutrition and were crowded in old cages with feces and urine,” Lucio said.

Along with the Sheriff’s Department, Brownsville and Port Isabel Animal Control, Los Fresnos Fire Department and Precinct 4 constables responded to the scene.

According to Lucio, the animals were moved to different shelters in Cameron County including Brownsville and Port Isabel.

Cameron County Public Health is requesting donations of cleaning supplies, dog kennels, towels, rags and newspapers.

Donations may be dropped off at the Cameron County San Benito Annex located at 1390 W. Expressway 83 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, the Cameron County Animal Shelter will be closed until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing, and according to Lucio, more charges could be filed against Trevino and Woodington.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:31 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]