Sharing Christmas: Brownsville police host annual toy giveaway

The rainy weather did not stop the thousands of children and families who attended the annual Christmas for Kids Toy Giveaway on Saturday morning by the Brownsville Police Department to receive a gift of their choice and several other goodies.

With smiley faces and their little hands full of gift bags, the children and their families made an exit from the police station after being several hours in line. Some of the families even spent the night outside to secure a spot.

“For us, this is very important because it is our way of giving back. And when the children come here and they receive their gifts, we see smiles and in that moment they forget whatever situation they may have at home,” Melissa Gonzalez, BPD public information officer, said. “Sometimes this is the only gift that the children receive for Christmas.”

BPD fundraises and prepares for this event during the whole year by hosting several activities such as a chicken plate fundraiser and a bowling tournament. Sponsors of the event included Blue Knights, H-E-B and Walmart.

“When they come here all we see is smiles and that’s our reward, that’s how we give back and that is what drives us; being able to give back to the children,” Gonzalez said.

Beatriz Martinez, a volunteer at the event, emotionally said how she remembers going to the giveaway when she was a little girl with her siblings. She said she thanks her dad for the sacrifices he made so they could have a toy for Christmas.

“I grew up in a very low-income family and my parents are both immigrants,” she said. “It’s very touching that I can be here as a volunteer because I was one of those kids coming in early in the morning; my dad would stay in the cold and in the rain to make sure that we got toys.”

Martinez works at Walmart, one of the main sponsors of the event, and said she is very happy to be able to give back to the community. She said the gift she and her six siblings would receive at the giveaway was the only gift they would receive for Christmas.

“It’s an awesome feeling to know that now I am the one making the kids’ Christmas,” Martinez said. “Having kids of my own, I know how much it means.”

