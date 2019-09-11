Sexually explicit Snapchat messages lead to former Donna educator’s arrest - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Sexually explicit Snapchat messages lead to former Donna educator’s arrest

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:30 pm

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Mark Aguirre on Tuesday and charged the man with one count of improper relationship between an educator and a student and three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Aguirre, who according to the Donna school district resigned as a teacher’s aid last month, is currently being held on $325,000 in bonds.

A probable cause affidavit states that on Aug. 27 a woman told authorities that she took her 16-year-old daughter’s phone after learning she was messaging a family friend on Snapchat.

The mother also found messages between her daughter and Aguirre setting up a time for them to have sex.

She confronted her daughter, who admitted to having sex with the man on several occasions.

The teenager was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Edinburg where she told authorities what happened.

The probable cause affidavit states that the offense began around Feb. 15.

