Sexual assault reported at UTRGV

UTRGV police issued a statement Thursday notifying students of a sexual assault that was alleged to have occurred Tuesday.

The statement says that the department was contacted at 3:41 p.m. Thursday. A campus security authority reported that a female student was sexually assaulted in the parking lot of the Edinburg campus Tuesday night.

No other information or details on the assault were provided, the statement read.

According to the release, the suspect is known to the victim but a description of the suspect has not been provided as of press time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this or other incidents are encouraged to contact the UTRGV Police Department at (956) 882-4911 or email police@utrgv.edu.