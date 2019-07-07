Senators to help draw new districts; Lucio, Hinojosa named to committee - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Senators to help draw new districts; Lucio, Hinojosa named to committee

Posted: Sunday, July 7, 2019 10:30 pm

Senators to help draw new districts; Lucio, Hinojosa named to committee STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa will hold a top spot on the committee that will draw state legislative and congressional districts during the upcoming 87th Texas Legislature.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed the McAllen Democrat vice chair of the Senate Committee on Redistricting late last month.

The Valley’s other state senator, Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville, will also serve on the 17-member committee.

The process of drawing districts is generally done after the completion of the decennial federal Census, and some experts predict Texas will gain three congressional seats during this census cycle, Hinojosa said.

“ This is a great responsibility that requires objectivity and bipartisan cooperation,” Hinojosa said. “I will seek to draw fair legislative and congressional districts that truly represent the interests of our communities and accurately reflect our growing population.”

Hinojosa was previously appointed to the Senate Committee on Redistricting following the 2010 Census. He also serves as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee and holds seats on the agriculture, natural resources and economic development, property tax, transportation, and Texas ports committees.

Lucio praised the bipartisan makeup of the redistricting committee.

“ An excellent group of senators will work on the redistricting process which will guide the drafting of the legislative and congressional maps governing the elections in our state in the upcoming decade,” he said.

With Texas consistently ranked as one of the fastest growing states in the country, redistricting is necessary to ensure that districts are properly apportioned and Texans have equal representation, Hinojosa said.

“ We must ensure that the voices of all Texans may be heard,” he said.

Posted in on Sunday, July 7, 2019 10:30 pm.

