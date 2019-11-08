Selena tribute singer arrested by CBP in Harlingen, in ICE custody - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Selena tribute singer arrested by CBP in Harlingen, in ICE custody

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 2:37 pm

Selena tribute singer arrested by CBP in Harlingen, in ICE custody Staff report Brownsville Herald

Karol Posadas, singer of the Selena tribute band Anything for Salinas, remains in ICE detention following her arrest while attempting to board a flight Saturday, Nov. 2, at Valley International Airport, according to a GoFundMe page.

Posadas is in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, having been brought to the United States from Guatemala by her parents when she was young, the web page stated.

The GoFundMe is seeking $15,000 in order to secure Posadas’ release from the El Valle Detention Facility, claiming she has been kept in substandard conditions and away from necessary medical attention for a heart condition she has.

The Monitor has reached out to Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more information and will update this post when more is available.

