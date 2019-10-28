Section of Edinburg highway to be named Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Section of Edinburg highway to be named Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 9:55 am

Section of Edinburg highway to be named Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard Staff report Brownsville Herald

EDINBURG — Residents of Hidalgo County are invited to join a special ceremony with the City of Edinburg on Wednesday, October 30th at 10 a.m.

The special ceremony, hosted by Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres, will hold a ribbon-cutting and unveiling of the new street sign designating a portion of N. 10th Street as Trooper Moises Sanchez Blvd at the corner of 10th Street and Hwy 107 in Edinburg.

“I am grateful for the vision and forward thinking of my Precinct 4 predecessors and I am now proud to work with the city to provide better access and safety for our citizens,” Torres said.

The 10th Street expansion was a vision of former Precinct 4 Commissioner Oscar Garza as a project that would open the way for commuters to have access to the growing economy of the northern part of Hidalgo County, according to the press release.

Completed only recently due to former Precinct 4 Commissioner Joseph Palacios’ choice to revive it, the project received federal funding through the former Hidalgo County Metropolitan Planning Organization and city funding through Hidalgo County and the City of Edinburg.

Passed on October 8th, the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court came to a resolution unanimously in support of the re-naming.

After the ceremony, Moises Sanchez’s family will be the first to drive along the newly renamed boulevard. They will be accompanied by an escort comprised of law enforcement: DPS, Hidalgo County Sheriff, and Edinburg Police Department.

While Hidalgo County is proud to have been able to dedicate this gesture in honor of Trooper Sanchez, Torres adds “I also see it as a tribute to not just one, but all of our law enforcement heroes who have made the ultimately sacrifice in securing our safety.”

Posted in on Monday, October 28, 2019 9:55 am.

