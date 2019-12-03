Season’s Greetings: Santa leads annual Christmas Parade

Festively-dressed Brownsville residents packed the sidewalks along Elizabeth Street Monday night to celebrate the annual Christmas Parade.

Hosted by Charro Days Fiesta, the event drew hundreds of residents who packed into rows of chairs set up by organizers that lined the street. Families gathered dressed in Santa hats, reindeer antlers, and tinsel. Some carried whirring, neon-colored toys purchased from vendors on the street while others wore clothing wrapped in brightly-colored Christmas tree lights.

The parade, led by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, began at 7 p.m. and stretched down Elizabeth Street from Central Boulevard all the way through downtown. Floats lined with Grinches, snowmen, and other decorations represented local businesses, schools, and public service workers.

The Brownsville Herald spotted floats sponsored by Chik-fil-A, South Texas ISD, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Dallas Cowboys fans, Texas Southmost College, IDEA Frontier Academy, and more.

Charro Days President Lulu Lieck said she’s been involved in the Christmas Parade for nearly 21 years. She and other volunteers arrived to organize floats around 4:30 p.m. Police officers and firefighters lined the block to direct traffic.

“Our volunteers put in a lot of work. The Brownsville Police Department does a wonderful job helping us get this organized,” she said from the bright red Charro days float.

As the parade began, attendees gathered in chairs, on front porches, and on church steps.

Near the front of the line, a city bus decorated with garland sat parked on the side of the road preparing to ride in the parade.

“It’s a tradition to bring the bus out. We love it, and we’re always trying to do the best for the community,” said the driver.

