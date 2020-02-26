Season of Prayer: Bishop leads Ash Wednesday at UTRGV

The Catholic Campus Ministry held an Ash Wednesday Mass at the Brownsville campus of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley with Daniel E. Flores Bishop of Brownsville as celebrant.

The Mass, which reached standing room only, mentioned the importance of the season of Lent and talking to God. The season of Lent started Wednesday and will continue for 40 days, representing the length of time Jesus spent in the desert.

“Lent is a very important time in the life of a Catholic … it’s really a time for us to draw as close as we can and deepen our relationship with following Jesus all the way to Holy Week, The Cross and The Resurrection,” Flores said. “It’s important as a whole for people to kind of do this journey together.”

Flores said the ashes give realism to the prayer — “remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return” — but it also serves as a reminder that people have only a certain amount of time in this world.

“The ashes are very traditional in the Catholic faith, and not only the Catholic faith but Christian denominations, because it reminds us that we were made from the dust and that we only have a certain amount of time in this world,” he said.

“So one of the prayers that we say is ‘remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return,’a kind of realism but also a reminder that this dust has received the breath that is pure to God and that we are called to the resurrection.”

Flores said during the season of Lent the simplest things matter the most. He said doing minor changes like giving up cream and sugar in morning coffee makes a big difference, because it is a difficult thing to do and it shows how much God is needed in the lives of everyone.

“The simplest things are what help us understand what Lent is for and why we have 40 days, 40 days to walk with Jesus more closely,” Flores said.

Flores said it is important to help others but to do it in secret so that only God can see. The Bishop said the “why” is more important than the “what” during Lent.

“The ‘why’ is more important than ‘what’ we do but we still have to do something. … In this world, you can’t sit down and watch TV all day and be a follower of Jesus; we have to do something,” Flores said. “The world will promise you money, the world will promise you all sorts of things but it can’t give you life.”

Daniel Corona, president of the Catholic campus ministry at UTRGV Brownsville, said it is important to have Mass on campus especially during Ash Wednesday.

“It is important so that we can connect and bring our students from around campus to come and join us, because sometimes it is kind of hard for everyone to get together,” Corona said. “Don’t feel bad about not going to church. Sometimes, we go through difficult situations, but they should never feel bad about coming back to church. The doors are always open.”

