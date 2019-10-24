Scorpions men’s soccer prepares for regional tournament

Helping to load soccer balls and backpacks into a couple of vans Thursday morning in front of the Texas Southmost College Recreation Center, Scorpions men’s soccer club coach Mario Zamora and his squad prepared to travel to the University of Texas-Dallas in Richardson to compete in the team’s first NIRSA Region IV South Tournament.

The TSC men’s soccer club (7-0-0, 21 points) won the Texas Collegiate Soccer League South Conference title Oct. 6 with an overwhelming 6-0 victory over the University of Texas-San Antonio. The win also gave the Scorpions a berth in the regional tournament in which they will compete this weekend at the UT-Dallas Soccer Complex.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to compete in the regional tournament,” Zamora said. “This is one of our goals this season. Having reached the regional tournament means that TSC is ready for big things. We’re going with the mentality and objective of winning the tournament and advancing to nationals.”

The Scorpions’ potent offense racked up 30 goals in seven matches and only gave up four for a 26-goal differential.

TSC is one of 12 teams in Texas and Louisiana that will compete in the regional tournament for two national tournament bids. The 12 regional qualifying teams are grouped in four pools of three teams.

The Scorpions, the only community college soccer team ranked in the top 10 of the recent NIRSA Region IV soccer rankings, have been grouped in Pool 2 with tournament host University of Texas-Dallas and Southern Methodist University.

The other nine qualifying teams that will compete in the regional tournament are the University of Houston-Downtown, Louisiana State University, Rice University, Texas A&M University, Texas State University, Texas Tech, Tulane, UT-Arlington and UT-Austin.

TSC will open the competition at 6 p.m. today against SMU (4-3-0, 12 pts.). Its second match will be played at noon Saturday against UT-Dallas (5-2-0, 15 pts.).

“Both SMU and UT-Dallas are at the regional tournament based on their own merit in their respective conferences,” Zamora said. “Even though they will also have homefield advantage, that’s not going to stop us from playing them with everything we have and looking to win both matches.”

SMU was the fourth-place team in the Premier Conference, and UT-Dallas won the North Conference.

After pool play, the first- and second-place teams in each pool will advance to the single-elimination second round to be played at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The winners of the second-round advance to the two national bid qualifying matches at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The winners of the national bid matches will advance to the national tournament in late November.

“I expect a highly competitive tournament at a great facility and on quality fields,” Zamora said. “We’re going to go out to enjoy the tournament, play hard and win each game.”

For more Information about the Scorpions men’s soccer club at TSC, call (956) 295-3709.