Scorpions men’s soccer prepares for regional tournament - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Scorpions men’s soccer prepares for regional tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 7:30 pm

Scorpions men’s soccer prepares for regional tournament SPECIAL TO THE HERALD Brownsville Herald

Helping to load soccer balls and backpacks into a couple of vans Thursday morning in front of the Texas Southmost College Recreation Center, Scorpions men’s soccer club coach Mario Zamora and his squad prepared to travel to the University of Texas-Dallas in Richardson to compete in the team’s first NIRSA Region IV South Tournament.

The TSC men’s soccer club (7-0-0, 21 points) won the Texas Collegiate Soccer League South Conference title Oct. 6 with an overwhelming 6-0 victory over the University of Texas-San Antonio. The win also gave the Scorpions a berth in the regional tournament in which they will compete this weekend at the UT-Dallas Soccer Complex.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to compete in the regional tournament,” Zamora said. “This is one of our goals this season. Having reached the regional tournament means that TSC is ready for big things. We’re going with the mentality and objective of winning the tournament and advancing to nationals.”

The Scorpions’ potent offense racked up 30 goals in seven matches and only gave up four for a 26-goal differential.

TSC is one of 12 teams in Texas and Louisiana that will compete in the regional tournament for two national tournament bids. The 12 regional qualifying teams are grouped in four pools of three teams.

The Scorpions, the only community college soccer team ranked in the top 10 of the recent NIRSA Region IV soccer rankings, have been grouped in Pool 2 with tournament host University of Texas-Dallas and Southern Methodist University.

The other nine qualifying teams that will compete in the regional tournament are the University of Houston-Downtown, Louisiana State University, Rice University, Texas A&M University, Texas State University, Texas Tech, Tulane, UT-Arlington and UT-Austin.

TSC will open the competition at 6 p.m. today against SMU (4-3-0, 12 pts.). Its second match will be played at noon Saturday against UT-Dallas (5-2-0, 15 pts.).

“Both SMU and UT-Dallas are at the regional tournament based on their own merit in their respective conferences,” Zamora said. “Even though they will also have homefield advantage, that’s not going to stop us from playing them with everything we have and looking to win both matches.”

SMU was the fourth-place team in the Premier Conference, and UT-Dallas won the North Conference.

After pool play, the first- and second-place teams in each pool will advance to the single-elimination second round to be played at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The winners of the second-round advance to the two national bid qualifying matches at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The winners of the national bid matches will advance to the national tournament in late November.

“I expect a highly competitive tournament at a great facility and on quality fields,” Zamora said. “We’re going to go out to enjoy the tournament, play hard and win each game.”

For more Information about the Scorpions men’s soccer club at TSC, call (956) 295-3709.

Posted in on Thursday, October 24, 2019 7:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]