Schools receive letter grades

With mostly A and B grades, the Brownsville Independent School District aced the Texas Education Agency accountability ratings announced Thursday by TEA.

BISD got a district grade of A with 91 out of 100 possible points. For the first time this year, TEA awarded letter grades to schools across the state.

Among 56 BISD campuses, 23 earned an A, 27 got a B and six received a C.

A campuses

Brownsville Early College High School, 98, Veterans ECHS 91, Lincoln Park 94, Benavides Elementary 94, Breeden 94, Burns 91, Castañeda 92, Champion 93, Egly 93, Gallegos 94, Garden Park 93, Gonzalez 94, Keller 94, Longoria 94, Martin 94, Ortiz 96, Paredes 95, Pullam 95, Putegnat 95, Resaca 90, Sharp 94, Southmost 94 and Yturria 90.

B campuses

Hanna ECHS 89, Lopez 84, Pace 89, Porter 85, Rivera 84, Brownsville Learning Academy High School 88, Faulk Middle School 87, Garcia 84, Manzano 86, Oliveira 85, Perkins 85, Stell 81, Stillman 85, and Vela 81; Aiken Elementary 82, Brite 89, Cromack 83, Del Castillo 80, Garza 86, Hudson 88, Morningside 81, Palm Grove 83, Peña 88, Perez 89, Russell 85, Skinner 82, and Vermillion 83.

C campuses

Besteiro Middle School 79, BLA Middle School 76, Lucio Middle School 76, Canales Elementary 75, El Jardin 78, and Villa Nueva 76.

Other districts

IDEA Public Schools Charter School District received a district grade of B with a score of 89. Its three Brownsville Schools received these grades:

IDEA Brownsville Academy, grades K-5, 85, IDEA Brownsville College Prep, grades 6-12, 89; IDEA Frontier Academy 79, IDEA Frontier College Prep 92; IDEA Riverside Academy (grades pre-k to 3) 85, IDEA Riverside College Prep (grades 6-8) 91.

Harmony School of Innovation Brownsville 91; Harmony Science Academy Brownsville 77. The schools are part of the Harmony Science Academy Charter School District of San Antonio.

Jubilee Brownsville received an 85 for grades 3-12 and Jubilee Livingway received a 94 for grades pre-k to 5. The schools are part of the Jubilee Academies Charter School District.

