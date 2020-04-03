School districts making changes to meal plan giveaways

The San Benito school district says parents will now be able to pick up their children meals without having to bring to child to campus.

In a Facebook post, SBCISD says the Texas Department of Agriculture Food & Nutrition Division has provided new procedural guidelines regarding the delivery of student meals during the ongoing extended closure.

"Parents may now bring their student’s report card to receive meals; report cards may be presented at bus stops or at any campus," the post reads.

For any other child under the age of 18, presenting a copy of the child's birth certificate will suffice; this applies for students who may attend other schools/districts or for younger children who are not yet of school age. Children need not be present to receive meals.

IDEA PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO ADD SUPPER

Beginning Monday, April 6, IDEA Public Schools will offer free supper curbside meals to all children under the age of 18.

All IDEA schools in the Rio Grande Valley will have breakfast, lunch and supper available for curbside pick-up from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday – Friday.

“At IDEA Public Schools we understand that many of our students rely on us for needs beyond academics,” says Irma Munoz, IDEA Public Schools Chief Operating Officer. “We are very thankful that we have the opportunity at IDEA Public Schools to add supper meals at all of our Texas campuses.”

All meals are provided via drive-thru only. All children are eligible for meal service at any school location. Children do not need to be in the car, but parents must show proff of identification to receive meals.

LOS FRESNOS TO GIVE MEALS AWAY TWICE A WEEK

The Los Fresnos district says next week it will issue meals at all 14 campuses during two days of the week

Breakfast and lunch meals may be picked up between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates:

• Monday and Wednesday, April 6 and 8

• Tuesday and Thursday, April 14 and 16

Children must be in the vehicle when the meals are picked up. If they aren't present, parents will ask parents to provide one of the following forms of ID:

• Student report cards

• Attendance record from parent portal of school website

• Student’s birth certificate

These records can be from Los Fresnos CISD or from another local district.

BISD TO STOP MEALS

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez announced on his Facebook Page Friday morning that BISD will be suspending its meal program effective Monday

Mendez said Superintendent Rene Gutierrez made the announcement during a countywide conference call.