Saying Thanks: Organization shows appreciation to police department

Families, volunteers and members of Down by the Border gathered Tuesday evening outside the downtown Brownsville Police Department substation to wish officers a safe and blessed day at the beginning of their shifts.

They brought cupcakes and signs that said, “Wishing you be safe and blessed” and “We appreciate you.”

Co-founder and vice president of Down by the Border Sergio Zarate said he wanted to thank police officers for all their support toward the organization and children with special needs.

The nonprofit held a series of events this summer, including a movie day, fishing day and the “My Buddy Cop Dance,” where officers danced with the children of the organization. Zarate said he is very grateful that police officers attended every single one of the events.

“It’s a commitment that they have taken. Not only they protect and love children, but they have gone beyond that and said ‘You know what? Special-needs kids need that extra protection and love’,” Zarate said. “We truly appreciate that feeling that police cares about us. They go to our events, they are hugging them, they are on their wheelchairs, they’re playing with them, they embrace us and as a family and as parents it’s a feeling of being accepted, included and it’s great to know that law enforcement is there for us.”

After the show of appreciation outside the substation, attendees participated in a tour inside the facilities where children were able to learn what it’s like to work as a police officer.

“On behalf of our organization, on behalf of our parents, because I am a parent with a child of special needs myself, we are in deep gratitude to the Chief of Police Felix Sauceda and his staff and his officers,” Zarate said. “We will never be able to repay them.”

Zarate said he is very happy with the support from BPD and that he hopes more people educate themselves about special children.

For more information about Down by the Border, visit their Facebook page “Down by the Border.”

“Today is a compact of a summer full of activities that we did with the police and we just want to show them a little appreciation and say thank you,” Zarate said.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com