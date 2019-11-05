San Benito man’s appeal for unlawful detention denied

A San Benito man sentenced to life in prison for the 2001 murder of Arturo Orosco was denied a writ of habeas corpus by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals last week.

Encarnacion Claudio Jr. was handed a life sentence for Orosco’s murder on Feb. 12, 2000. According to testimony, Claudio invited three acquaintances to his family’s ranch in San Benito, where he shot Orosco in the head as he fled the property following a dispute over a girlfriend.

Prisoners who petition for a writ of habeas corpus are alleging unlawful detention or imprisonment and may be granted a hearing by a court to determine whether that detention is unlawful should the petition be approved.

Claudio is currently serving his life sentence at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice William G. McConnell Unit in Beeville.

