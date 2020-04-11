San Benito CISD gears up for new school year

SAN BENITO — As the school year continues to get closer to its end, faculty and staff are making preparations for next year.

San Benito CISD personnel are currently enrolling pre-kindergarten students and helping secondary school students pre-register classes for the 2020-2021 school year.

Now through Sept. 1, all of the school district’s elementary schools are enrolling 4-year-olds in its creative learning program. Three-year-olds will be accepted pending head-start qualifier.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school district is not currently accepting in-person registrations.

To begin the online registration process, visit https://tinyurl.com/wxnlb25.

All required documentation will be collected when school returns to its normal operations.

Required documentation includes — Social Security card, birth certificate, immunization record, parent’s picture ID or driver’s license, proof of residency such as a utility bill and proof of income such as a current check stub or tax return.

Additionally, parents or guardians are required to fill out a household income survey by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y6us7vlx.

A confirmation code will be given at the end of the survey that parents or guardians need to save.

Course requests

Now through April 24, San Benito CISD personnel are accepting student course requests for grade levels six through 12.

According to the school district’s announcement on their website, core classes have been pre-selected for students.

A student advance course request form will need to be completed for students that want to enroll in honors classes for middle school or Pre-AP or advanced placement for high school or dual enrollment classes.

Requests do not guarantee a spot in elective or advanced classes, the announcement states.

Counselors will review students’ previous academic history prior to approving requests for advanced classes.

Dual enrollment classes cannot be assigned to high school students without meeting some criteria such as completing prerequisites for level two courses.

To view the course catalog for the upcoming school year, visit https://tinyurl.com/ulfm2jh.

For help with registration, visit https://tinyurl.com/rblstes.

“We want to thank you for your patience during our transition into remote learning this past couple of weeks,” the announcement states. “If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your campus counselors to get further information.”

ahernandez@valleystar.com