San Benito church launches fund for healthcare workers

Posted: Saturday, April 18, 2020 8:45 am

San Benito church launches fund for healthcare workers By Alana Hernandez, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

SAN BENITO — While healthcare professionals continue working on the frontline to protect communities amid the coronavirus pandemic, others are finding ways to show their support and appreciation for their actions.

The Pentecostal Church of San Benito launched an RGV Thank You Fund to honor the bravery of local healthcare workers.

According to a press release from the Pentecostal Church, money raised will be used to purchase coffee and barbecue sandwich plates for healthcare workers at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen Medical Center and Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare, which are facilities where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

The RGV Thank You Fund will place catering orders at Bandera Coffee and Smoke Texas BBQ, two locally-owned businesses in Harlingen.

These orders will be delivered to frontline healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses and orderlies.

According to the press release, a $10 donation will enable the purchase of a barbecue sandwich plate or several cups of coffee.

To make a donation, visit www.rgvthankyou.com.

All donations are tax-deductible, the press release states.

Pentecostal Church Pastor J.C. Milligan is the organizer of the fundraiser and created it on April 4.

As of April 17, the RGV Thank You Fund has raised close to $3,707.

“There are members of our church working as nurses on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, so this is personal for us,” Milligan stated in a press release. “There is no adequate way to say thank you, but we wanted to create a way for the community to come together and show how much we appreciate what these doctors and nurses are doing every day.”

ahernandez@valleystar.com

