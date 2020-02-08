Safe Haven: Leadership Brownsville starts beautification project at Monica’s House

Leadership Brownsville Class 35 kicked off its beautification program for Monica’s House on Saturday where more than 20 class members volunteered to paint the walls and build a gazebo so the families and children who attend the house feel they are in a safe haven.

Monica’s House has been serving the Brownsville community since 1997. The mission of Children’s Advocacy Center of Texas, Inc. is to restore the lives of abused children by supporting children’s advocacy centers in partnership with local communities and agencies investigating and prosecuting child abuse, its official website reads.

“The whole point of this project is to give Monica’s House a nicer look. Obviously you can see indoors we’re painting over some walls that have been here for over seven years since we’ve been at this facility. Putting a new fresh coat of paint, a calmer color to the facility ... this is where families come and they wait as their children are being interviewed to get more details as far as child abuse and things of that nature,” Gabriel Garcia, community outreach coordinator for Monica’s House and Maggie’s House and a member of Leadership Brownsville Class 35, said.

“Outdoors is another beautification project where they’re building a gazebo that has been in construction for about two weeks now ... This gazebo is basically a chance for our families and the children to indulge in kind of an aesthetically pleasing background of Monica’s House. These children are already coming in because of a traumatic event in their life, so we want to give them a nice beautiful place; a safe haven as long as they’re here being interviewed.”

Every class of Leadership Brownsville works on a project to serve or improve the community. This class will collectively fundraise $26,000 in order to improve the interior and exterior of Monica’s House to make it more comfortable and accommodating for the kids.

“The idea behind all of this is obviously to create an ambiance that will provide a certain sense of respite for these families that are victims of horrible abuses. We want them to feel that when they’re here it is a safe haven,” Martha Gonzalez, team member with Leadership Brownsville, said. “I’ve seen the team really come together. They are doing an amazing job.”

To support the house be part of a fundraiser that will “carve your name in history for a good cause” where a custom engraved brick paver will have your name. For more information, visit monicashouse.org.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com