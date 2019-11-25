Run for your heart: Clinic, runners host annual Turkey Trot

To encourage physical activity in the community, the Brownsville Marathoners in partnership with the Heart Institute held the 37th annual Turkey Trot Saturday morning outside the clinic.

From elementary students to elderly people, more than 2,000 people participated in the run and some of them showed their spirit by wearing turkey costumes.

“This is our 37th annual and every year we are getting more and more participants, and that is our goal,” Yolie Barrientes, an organizer with Brownsville Marathoners, said. “It’s very important; it is very important to be healthy and exercise.”

Barrientes said one of the best things she has noticed in all the more than 30 years the event has been going on is that back in the 70s there were not many female runners and that they are the ones who dominate the race now. She said there are many groups of runners to be part of.

“There’s all kinds of groups here in Brownsville … so many, which is great because they’ve been building a lot of the trails so people can go out there and run and they are being used, which is a great thing,” she said. “Be happy, go forward and have a healthy life.”

The Heart Institute is the only sponsor of the event and members of the clinic said it is important to place importance on the health of the community and participate in events like this one.

“The Turkey Trot is a good event to engage in an active and healthy lifestyle and reduce the risk of diabetes, especially in our community where diabetes is so high. It’s great to see all the community here with the children,” Ashley Vega, a physician assistant, said. “All the adults lead by example and all the children are going to want to do the same thing and maintain that type of lifestyle, so we encourage everyone to be part of this.”

The Brownsville Marathoners Running Club is a non-profit organization that has been promoting running in the city since 1976. The main objective of the club is to promote and encourage physical fitness and educate the public on its benefits. Money accrued during the year is used to award $4,000 worth of scholarships to Brownsville graduating seniors who participate in track and cross-country.

