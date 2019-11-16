Rodeo hosts cowboy cook-off

With food, prizes, a car show and live music the 3rd Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook-off took place Saturday at Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds.

Sponsors for the event included Bud Light, Tipton Auto Group, Gulf Coast Paper Co. Inc. and Los Fresnos. It was free and open to the public.

“Today’s event is called the cowboy cook-off and it is the third annual cook-off. We have a bunch of booths set up so it goes from this end all the way around and there are 26 teams,” Karen Waters, rodeo queen, said. “I would invite the community to come next year to experience all these great aspects here in Los Fresnos Rodeo that we are putting on, with your flea market and then our cook-offs that we are holding.”

Maria Vazquez, associate director, said there are a lot of things for the community to enjoy such as free food, pony rides and mechanical bulls.

“We have some mechanical bulls, we have pony rides inside, we have kettle corn, a little bit of everything,” she said. “The teams are doing the People’s Choice Awards so they are going and sampling all the food. ... (For the other prizes) there are 17 judges, it all goes around and everything gets tasted and they have a category so it is from taste, to flavor, to the aroma.”

Mike Todd, rodeo chairman, said he invited the community to participate in the next event, which will take place in February. He said the event is great for families to spend time together.

“Come out, enjoy it and bring the whole family,” he said.” We are family oriented. We put up a big rodeo to bring back the old West days and now we are doing the cook-off, which is kind of related.”

The event also held a concert from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. with bands such as La Bomba Loca, Inevitable, Eztigma, Conteño, Cariño and the HomeTown Boys. Tickets for the concert were available at the gate.

“It is beautiful weather, we have an outstanding crowd, good number of teams,” Todd said.

For more information about future events, visit lfrodeo.com.

