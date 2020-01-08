Road to good health: City offers free classes for the community

To help the community achieve New Year resolutions, Brownsville is hosting free classes that focus on being mentally and physically active at the Downtown Rec Center and Gonzalez Park.

There are zumba classes 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to Friday at Gonzalez Park, and at the same time from Monday to Friday at the Rec Center.

Evening zumba classes are from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at Gonzalez Park.

There are also boxing classes from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Rec Center, and chess classes from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rec Center.

The crochet club meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Gonzalez Park, and there are computer classes from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at the Rec Center.

“This is good so that way they can meet all their New Year resolutions,” Gloria Gonzalez, recreation and community inclusion coordinator for the City of Brownsville, said. “Starting in January, we all like to make our resolutions. It is free, and we are inviting the community so we can help them with their goals — whether it is that they want to join a walking club, they want to do the crochet or computer club, the zumba, chess. They’re free, they’re here.

“If they want to stay active and meet new people, these are perfect locations for them to be able to do that.”

Gonzalez said the boxing class is the only one that requires an annual fee that goes directly to the boxing corporation. She added there’s also open gym daily from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gonzalez Park.

“For the boxing class, there is a $75 annual fee and that’s because you register through the boxing corporation so that way you actually go to boxing tournaments and that’s the only reason for what we ask for that fee and you pay it online straight to the company,” she said.

Also available for those who are interested in both spending time volunteering and biking, Brownsville is offering a “Bike Program” where the community can go to Bike Barn at 624 E. Madison St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday to help out and eventually earn a free bike.

“The Bike Program right now is open to everybody and anybody regardless of age group, and what it is it’s that you go and volunteer your time there — whether it is picking up leaves, planting something, moving stuff around; like a beautification program within the bike area,” Gonzalez said.

“Once you complete 15 hours of volunteering, you get a free bike. People must make sure that you sign in every time,” she said. “You don’t need to be there every Saturday from 10 to 2, it is up to your discretion. One day you’re there from 1 to 2 so you only did one hour, but they keep accumulating until you get your bike.”

For more information about events or special accommodations, call Gloria Gonzalez at (956) 547-6857.

