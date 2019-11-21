Rio Hondo suspected of stealing $300K; Defendant accused of forging checks to himself

A Rio Hondo man accused of stealing more than $300,000 by writing checks was arraigned Wednesday at a court in Brownsville.

Francisco Hernandez Limon, 37, was accused of writing checks to himself from accounts owned by two individuals over the course of three years, according to two indictments filed on Sept. 26 and Oct. 16.

The documents state that from Sept. 12, 2013 to June 19, 2016, Limon fraudulently filled out checks purporting to be the individuals who owned the accounts.

Copies of the checks included in the October indictment show that the amounts varied, ranging from $900 up to $2,100.

In September, Limon was charged with one count of theft of property greater than $300,000. The following indictment filed in October included one count of theft of property followed by 10 counts of forgery with the intent to defraud or harm another person.

Limon’s bail was set at $15,000 per count, according to the October indictment.

