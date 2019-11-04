Rio Hondo man killed when car strikes utility pole

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident that happened minutes before midnight just east of Rio Hondo.

In a news release, DPS said Cody Alan Jones, 29, of Rio Hondo, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus westbound on FM 106 one mile east of FM 2925, also known as East Brown Tract Road, when he drove onto the shoulder of the road.

Troopers say Jones overcorrected and caused the car to go into a skid.

“The Ford then traveled onto the eastbound lane and drove off the roadway where it struck a metal utility pole,” DPS said in the statement.

Jones, who was the only one in the vehicle, sustained major injuries and died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the fatal crash.

