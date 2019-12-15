Rio Hondo lift bridge reopened - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Rio Hondo lift bridge reopened

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 15, 2019 9:00 pm

Rio Hondo lift bridge reopened By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff reporter Brownsville Herald

Traffic is flowing once again across the Rio Hondo lift bridge.

On Sunday, contractors completed their work to repair a dented I-beam heavily damaged in a bus accident nine days ago. TxDOT awarded Gibson and Associates of Balch Springs a $111,000 contract for the repairs.

On Facebook, the Rio Hondo Police Department was quick to announce the opening, “Rio Hondo lift bridge is back in service.”

The bridge was damaged on Friday, Dec. 5, when a Trailboss charter bus carrying ICE detainees rammed into the side of the bridge, bending one of the eight major lift support pylons.

A video camera on the bridge recorded the Trailboss bus striking the right-hand curb right where two lanes merge into one to cross the bridge. The speed limit is 30 mph.

The closure also kept barge traffic from traveling to and from the Port of Harlingen on the Arroyo Colorado because TxDOT could not lift the center span of the bridge.

dmaldonado@valleystar.com

Posted in on Sunday, December 15, 2019 9:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]