Ribbon cutting marks eight years for manufacturer

Never mind that CK Technologies had a ribbon cutting back in 2011, as part of a grand opening ceremony after the company moved operations into the old Titan Tire building.

Ribbon cutting number two took place July 17, compliments of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce Bienvenidos Committee. The occasion was the company’s eighth anniversary doing business in Brownsville.

CKT, a division of Michigan-based Cascade Engineering Inc., uses plastic injection technology to manufacture components for big trucks and buses in the U.S. market. Economic development leaders, elected officials, CKT employees and others sat on folding chairs in a roped-off area of the noisy plant, listening to speakers take their turns at the podium.

Brownsville City Commissioner John Cowen Jr. praised the company for investing in Brownsville, and read a proclamation on behalf of the commission recognizing CKT for the hundreds of jobs it has created in Brownsville as well as its partnership with Brownsville Independent School District’s P-TECH program.

Through the program, students have the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree in advanced manufacturing “mechatronic” engineering. P-TECH stands for “Pathways in Technology Early College High School.” Cowen said the partnership expands employment opportunities for students while promoting CKT and an awareness of manufacturing opportunities among high school students.

He said he hopes the city’s residents recognize the contributions manufacturing makes to the local economy.

Christina Keller, Cascade Engineering president and CEO, said the company wants Brownsville to be Cascade’s “premiere southern location,” and that CKT is expanding its operation, adding new manufacturing equipment and product lines, including plastic trash bins used in waste management. CKT is one of Cascade’s eight business units.

“We want to continue to help Brownsville grow, but we need help,” Keller said. “Manufacturing, while a clear benefit to our communities, ranks dead last in what high-schoolers want to go into. Gallup polls rank it seven out of seven.”

For every $1 spent in manufacturing, $1.89 is added to the local economy, while every 100 jobs in manufacturing results in 250 additional jobs across other sectors of the economy, Keller said.

“In 2017, the average industrial manufacturing wage was $85,000 annually between pay and benefits,” she said.

CKT employs more than 375 workers and adds nearly $1.2 million to the local economy each week, equaling an economic impact of about $117 million a year, Keller said.

The company’s incentives for attracting workers include scholarships (recently increased to $3,000 a year) offered to all its employees, plus opportunities for 15-percent pay bonuses on top of regular wages and benefits, she said.

Still, working with BISD and two-year colleges is key to helping create the workforce CKT needs to grow even more, Keller said.

“It’s a partnership, it’s a collaboration and it’s exciting for this region,” she said. “Technical education is key, but also our purpose is to have a positive impact on society, the environment, and be financially successful.”

