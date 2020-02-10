RGC police identifies child killed in crash involving alcohol - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

RGC police identifies child killed in crash involving alcohol

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 8:00 pm

RGC police identifies child killed in crash involving alcohol STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

The 8-year-old who died during an early morning crash Saturday has been identified by the Rio Grande City Police Department as Leah Marie Gonzalez.

Police responded to the wreck at around 3:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 83 on the west side of the city, according to a city news release.

“When officers arrived, they saw that a black Nissan SUV had collided into the back of a garbage truck,” the release stated.

The driver of the Nissan is 34-year-old Elia De La Cruz.

“Investigators say both individuals were not wearing their seat belts,” the news release stated. “Investigators also believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Charges are pending.”

Posted in on Monday, February 10, 2020 8:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]