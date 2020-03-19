Reynosa woman displayed COVID-19 symptoms after traveling through McAllen

The State of Tamaulipas has confirmed another case of COVID-19.

In a release, authorities say a 23-year-old woman from Reynosa has tested positive for the virus.

This follows news earlier this week that a 55-year-old Malaysian man in Tampico also tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to two.

The 23-year-old woman traveled to Spain, according to Gloria Molina Gamboa, the secretary of health, who said in a release that the patient displayed fever, cough and a general malaise on Sunday.

Her itinerary took her from McAllen to Dallas to Madrid and back the same way.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said on Twitter Wednesday night that he traveled to Dallas for a connecting flight to a western state. Darling announced Tuesday that he is self-quarantining on his doctor’s advice and is not displaying any symptoms.

The woman who tested positive for COVID-19 lives with two people in her home who have not shown symptoms, Molina Gamboa said in the release.

This patient, however, is now isolated, according to the release.

On Wednesday evening, Tamaulipas authorities announced that a 5-year-old girl in Matamoros and a 30-year-old man in Ciudad Victoria are suspected to also have COVID-19.

The child traveled the California while the man traveled to Madrid, Spain.

The radio and broadcasting outlet RTVE reported Tuesday that Spain has 14,746 confirmed cases, 638 deaths and has 1,031 people who have recovered since COVID-19 began impacting the country, which has a total population of just over 47.1 million people, according to the country’s National Statistics Institute.