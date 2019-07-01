Retired educator continues to serve Brownsville

Nestled among the trees and shrubbery on the banks of a small resaca is Sunshine Haven, an expansive ranch-style home that serves as a special care facility for terminally-ill patients. Inside, Board of Directors President George Oliva recently sat at the large, oval dining table amidst an opened five-inch binder covered by a desk-sized wall calendar.

Olivo, a teacher, counselor, and special education consultant for 34 years with the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District, divides his time among several nonprofit and community organizations, and finds that the over-sized calendar is the best way for him to keep track of his multiple volunteer commitments.

“My friends from the TRTA (Texas Retired Teachers Association) are constantly inviting me out to lunch,” Olivo said, “but, as you can see, it’s almost impossible for me to squeeze in personal time like that.

“I keep telling them that I’m retired, not dead,” Olivo added.

The youngest of 13 children, Olivo grew up in the Robstown area of Corpus Christi, where his father, a Mexican immigrant, worked as a personal tailor.

“When I would play with all my siblings, and all my cousins, nieces and nephews, I was always the ‘teacher’ in the room,” Olivo said. “Years later, by the time I was serving as a counselor at the Alternative Center — where the ‘troubled’ kids were sent for six-week stints, I realized that I could challenge these high school kids by posing the question to them, ‘What can we do to make your situation better?’”

Olivo holds a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from the University of Texas at Brownsville and occasionally runs into his former students, who express their appreciation for his disciplined approach.

“They tell me that even though I was hard on them, I really made a difference in their lives,” Olivo said.

Olivo strives to make a difference in the lives of members of the Brownsville community, as well as reaching out to the newly arrived migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

“My father always stressed how important it was for all of us, my siblings and me, to become actively involved in the community, and try to motivate others to help,” Olivo said.

The hours and days listed on his desk calendar encompassed everything from cooking and helping to feed the homeless and migrants at the Good Neighbor Settlement House, to collaborating with ongoing efforts to identify and locate family members or sponsors for recent immigrants as a member of Team Brownsville.

“It’s important to provide the asylum seekers with a welcoming environment [at the shelter] before they continue on their journey, and give them clothes, a hot meal, as well as showers and shoelaces,” Olivo said.

Olivo moved to Brownsville 42 years ago when his wife, Grace Lopez Olivo, accepted a teaching position at Porter High School.

“She’s my encourager,” Oilvo said, “and without her help, I’d never be able to keep all this straight.”

Grace Olivo is presently an independent contractor-teacher for the blind and visually impaired, and is an active supporter of the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art.

Olivo likes to catch a “quiet moment or two’” in the small chapel at Sunshine Haven, where two stained-glass panels depicting four white doves hang in front of the wide picture window illuminated by the afternoon sun. This original piece of intricate art serves as a tribute to his father, two brothers, and a sister, all of whom passed away from cancer.

“At Sunshine Haven, all the staff and volunteers strive to make the families as comfortable as possible,” Olivo said. “We know what they’re going through, and our residents realize that this is truly their last journey. Our environment here serves as closure for the families.”

Olivo also provides legal research and translations for local attorneys, and he emphasized that the community of Brownsville has a “great deal of unrealized potential.”

“I’m a truly happy person, in large part due to the fact that my father instilled in me that I should always try to help,” Olivo said. “‘The Lord will repay you as you pay it forward,’ he told me.”

Through all his volunteerism, embodied by his involvement in multiple non-profit organizations, Olivo remains optimistic, and stresses that any one, at any age, should offer their own services for the overall benefit of our local citizenry.

“It doesn’t take millions of dollars,” Olivo said, “It just takes time and a bit of effort.

