Residents warned about door-to-door scams - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Residents warned about door-to-door scams

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:00 pm

Residents warned about door-to-door scams Staff Report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is warning customers about salesmen going door-to-door offering water filtration systems and claiming they work with BPUB.

The men are not BPUB employees.

According to reports, two salesmen posing to work for BPUB through a company selling water filtration products, have been requesting access into customer’s homes to inspect their water system and/or to install a water filtration system. On separate occasions, they showed customers an unauthorized letter from BPUB inside a plastic sleeve but did not let customers read the letter.

PUB said customers can avoid being victimized if they:

>>Ask for a contractor badge with BPUB logo

>>Verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent BPUB by calling (956) 983-6121

>>Never allow anyone into their home to conduct unsolicited or non-scheduled inspections

>>Never provide Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or bank account information

Currently, BPUB is conducting a state-mandated customer service inspections (CSIs) of the public water system and has contracted Hardin & Associates Consulting LLC., to conduct home inspections. These inspections began in October and are part of the Cross Connections Control and Backflow Prevention Ordinance approved by the Brownsville City Commission Dec. 4, 2018.

A BPUB contractor from Hardin & Associates must have the following items:

>>Letter to residents from BPUB

>>Contractor identification badge with BPUB logo

>>BPUB decal on inspectors vehicle

>>Hardin & Associates uniform, hat, and ID

BPUB said unsolicited requests for property access, payments, personal information, and bank routing numbers should be reported to the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000 or by visiting the nearest community police station.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]