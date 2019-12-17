Residents warned about door-to-door scams

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is warning customers about salesmen going door-to-door offering water filtration systems and claiming they work with BPUB.

The men are not BPUB employees.

According to reports, two salesmen posing to work for BPUB through a company selling water filtration products, have been requesting access into customer’s homes to inspect their water system and/or to install a water filtration system. On separate occasions, they showed customers an unauthorized letter from BPUB inside a plastic sleeve but did not let customers read the letter.

PUB said customers can avoid being victimized if they:

>>Ask for a contractor badge with BPUB logo

>>Verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent BPUB by calling (956) 983-6121

>>Never allow anyone into their home to conduct unsolicited or non-scheduled inspections

>>Never provide Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or bank account information

Currently, BPUB is conducting a state-mandated customer service inspections (CSIs) of the public water system and has contracted Hardin & Associates Consulting LLC., to conduct home inspections. These inspections began in October and are part of the Cross Connections Control and Backflow Prevention Ordinance approved by the Brownsville City Commission Dec. 4, 2018.

A BPUB contractor from Hardin & Associates must have the following items:

>>Letter to residents from BPUB

>>Contractor identification badge with BPUB logo

>>BPUB decal on inspectors vehicle

>>Hardin & Associates uniform, hat, and ID

BPUB said unsolicited requests for property access, payments, personal information, and bank routing numbers should be reported to the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000 or by visiting the nearest community police station.