Residents receive alert on SpaceX testing - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Residents receive alert on SpaceX testing

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 24, 2019 7:46 pm

Residents receive alert on SpaceX testing BY LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County's Office of Emergency Management has sent out a notice alerting residents of Boca Chica Village that SpaceX plans to do some testing on Monday that could possibly break windows at their homes.

According to the alert, SpaceX will conduct flight activities from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and "there is a risk that a malfunction of the SpaceX vehicle during flight will create an overpressure event that can break windows."

The SpaceX facility in Brownsville is located at Boca Chica Beach near the Boca Chica Village.

Officials are recommending that residents leave their homes at that time during the SpaceX flight activities. They say, "at a minimum, you must exit your home or structure and be outside of any building on your property....to avoid or minimize the risk of injury.

About 10 minutes before the testing, a police siren will sound notifying residents that the SpaceX flight activities will soon begin.

Posted in on Saturday, August 24, 2019 7:46 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]