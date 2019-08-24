Residents receive alert on SpaceX testing

Cameron County's Office of Emergency Management has sent out a notice alerting residents of Boca Chica Village that SpaceX plans to do some testing on Monday that could possibly break windows at their homes.

According to the alert, SpaceX will conduct flight activities from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and "there is a risk that a malfunction of the SpaceX vehicle during flight will create an overpressure event that can break windows."

The SpaceX facility in Brownsville is located at Boca Chica Beach near the Boca Chica Village.

Officials are recommending that residents leave their homes at that time during the SpaceX flight activities. They say, "at a minimum, you must exit your home or structure and be outside of any building on your property....to avoid or minimize the risk of injury.

About 10 minutes before the testing, a police siren will sound notifying residents that the SpaceX flight activities will soon begin.