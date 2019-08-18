Residents enjoy a day out in the pool with their fur babies

Cookie, Oreo, Baby, Barney and Khaleesi were among the names dog owners called to their fur babies at the annual “Paws at the Pool” in the Gonzalez Pool on Saturday.

The annual event hopes to get the community more involved in being outdoors at the pool with the whole family, including their beloved dogs.

At the pool, dogs were seen swimming, cuddling with their owners and even some of the dogs were living their best lives and were on top of colorful pool floats specially designed for dogs.

“We know dogs are part of the family and if we include them in these events, they are officially part of the family,” Pool Supervisor Mariana Alvarado said. “It’s a very cool idea to get everyone involved.”

Alvarado said this annual event has a great turnout because the community likes to spend time with their dogs and also being able to enjoy the pool during the hot weather.

“We usually like to host this event once a year to get everyone involved from the city and to allow them to take their puppies in the water because we all know dogs are our four-legged best friends,” she said. “We like to include them in the activities.”

Maria Elena Abete, who was enjoying her time at the pool swimming with her two Chihuahuas, Cookie and Baby, said the pets are part of the family and they have to be part of the fun, too. The Chihuahuas, which were wearing swimsuits, also attend other community events such as Cyclobia and Charro Days.

“They’re part of the family and they have to be part of the fun, too,” she said. “They even have matching costumes.”

Robin Garza said he is really happy that there are more pet-friendly events than before because he enjoys taking his dog out every day. He hopes more events like this one are created so the dogs can have fun, too.

“We go out at least to walk every day,” he said. “It’s very good that they have this event so we can come and have fun with our dogs.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com