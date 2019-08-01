Resaca exhibit opens in Fine Art Museum

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art in partnership with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board is hosting a resaca exhibit where more than 30 artists are displaying their work.

The opening reception for the “Brownsville Resaca” exhibit was held Wednesday and will run until the end of the month. The purpose of the exhibit is to raise awareness of the environmental and ecological impact of the resacas and promote how they highlight the City of Brownsville’s natural beauty.

“This exhibit became so important to us as a museum because it is our opportunity to partner with BPUB to open another door for our local and non-local artists,” Deyanira Ramirez, interim director at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts, said. “We hope the community of Brownsville experiments, learns, and understands the process of BPUB’s work with our resacas through this exhibit.”

Ramirez said BPUB sponsors the museum every year with funds for education but this year they decided to do something different and see how an exhibit about resacas would turn out. She said as a community people should help BPUB to keep the resacas clean and preserve them so the animals who habitat there continue to be a part of the community and history of this city.

“This is an interesting exhibit for all ages. As a parent, professional and adult you can teach your children and family the importance of the resacas in Brownsville,” she said. “It is a well-rounded exhibit. We have different techniques and it is very well presented; we hope this is the first of many.”

BPUB launched its “Resaca Restoration Project” in 2013. The project dredges resacas to return them to their original depth. Sediment, trash and other debris has built up over the years, impeding water flow in the waterway, according to a BPUB statement.

“We are a sponsor for this event, and several other events. The Public Utilities Board has a tremendous mission in providing power, water and taking care of your waste water in the City of Brownsville,” Jude Benavides, a BPUB Board member, said to the audience. “We are also leading an effort called the ‘Resaca Restoration Project’ and this project focuses on, primarily, removing the accumulated sediment in the resacas that have built up over decades.”

Benavides said the water people see in the resacas today comes from either local rainfall or it is water that has been pumped into the resaca system.

“The resacas play a critical role, obviously in ecotourism, habitat, flood protection, water supply and aesthetics; making our region prettier,” he said.

