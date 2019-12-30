Resaca de la Palma to host first hike of the year

To kick off 2020 with the right foot, and burn those extra holiday calories, America's State Parks in all 50 states will offer guided First Day Hike Programs including the Resaca de la Palma State Park on Jan. 1.

"At our park, the first day hike will run from 10 to 11 a.m., leashed pets are welcomed, so as long as your dog and cat are on a leash they can come and join us on the hike. The distance won't be more than a mile so it is approachable for everybody, from folks with small kids to adults," Park Ranger Kelly-Ann Cummins said.

Last year nearly 55,000 people participated in the first day guided hike throughout the country with several others hiking state parks trails throughout the day, according to stateparks.org.

"We know that moving our bodies is one of the best ways to increase our longevity, people say 'sitting is the new smoking' so if we can get up even for five minutes a day, or even a walk, it increases our cardiovascular health, our overall wellness and the park is the perfect place to do that," Cummins said.

The rigor and distance of each guided hike vary from park to park but all hikes are aimed to create a fun experience for the whole family. America's State Parks invite the community to savor the beauty of the state park's natural resources with the comfort of an experienced guide so they may be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year, the website reads.

The State Parks are committed to promoting outdoor recreation in hopes to help address obesity. According to the page for the event, exercise and outdoor activities rejuvenate the mind and body, promoting overall mental and physical health and wellness.

"There's no vehicle traffic, we are very safe, and we have a paved three-mile loop that is very accessible for folks wanting to jog or run and we do bike rentals," Cummins said. "People from all over the world come to our backyard but some people never get out and explore; we are trying to make it more approachable and easier for folks to come and see what they have."

Admission to the park is $4 and kids 12 and under enter for free.

For more information, call Resaca de la Palma at (956) 350-2090.

